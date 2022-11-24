Texas A&M-LSU midnight yell moved up to 7 p.m. due to forecasted heavy rain, lightning

The gates for tonight's "midnight yell" will open at 6 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ahead of the final Fall football game of the 2022 season, Texas A&M has announced that midnight yell will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 due to forecasted heavy rain and lightning later in the evening.

The Aggies are set to host LSU at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 in the final game of the regular season. Texas A&M isn't bowl eligible with their current 4-7 record, meaning that their tumultuous season that's been riddled with drama and heartbreak will come to a close this weekend.

For LSU, their season will continue after Saturday's contest, as they have locked up the top spot in the SEC West and are set to face the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3 regardless of the outcome of the upcoming match.

The Tigers currently sit atop the SEC West standings with a 9-2 record and a top ten nationwide ranking.