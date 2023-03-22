Amber Alert canceled after missing 13-year-old girl found, Azle police say

According to the Azle Police Department Aubree Trainer first went missing around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at First Baptist Azle.

AZLE, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for a 13-year-old girl from Azle has been canceled after the teen was found safe, officials say.

The Azle Police Department confirmed that Aubree Trainer was located safely Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway.

Law enforcement upgraded Trainer from missing/runaway to an Amber Alert Thursday after learning she may have been abducted and taken in a white panel van around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, near First Baptist Azle.

Azle police confirmed that Trainer was found in the city -- which is just northwest of Fort Worth in Parker and Tarrant counties.