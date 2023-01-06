Texas artists highlighted in new San Angelo exhibit

The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 6 - Feb. 25 as presented by the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Colorful paintings made from recycled materials hang from the walls of Coop Gallery in San Angelo, 427 S. Oakes St.

Meanwhile, bright wooden pieces are seen in an exhibit nearby at 417 S. Oakes St.

Both of these showcases are part of the first-ever art exhibition presented by the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, where pieces from Texas artists will be shown from Jan. 6 - Feb. 25.

"It's something that all ages and races can come together and be a part of and really enjoy the Hispanic culture," San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center Treasurer Monica Ramos said.

At opening night Jan. 6, visitors are welcome to walk through the galleries from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. where they can enjoy refreshments and meet with the artists themselves.

"Tierra Sagrada" was created by Jesus Toro Martinez while "Galactic Warriors & Gods from the Yucatan" was made by Andy Villareal, both of whom are from San Antonio.

Martinez "uses recycled materials and then paints over them," Ramos said.

"It's just really beautiful and it's a way for him to be able to express himself and then also impact others by having them learn that you can use recycled materials and turn them into a beautiful piece of art," she added.

Both artists have been featured in the United States and internationally, as well.

Villareal, in comparison to Martinez, "uses wooden sculptures to create his artwork...they are large wall hangings," Ramos said.

"They do represent ancient religions, Mayan indigenous cultures, a mixture all together...it's a big wow factor."

Ramos has been with the museum since they first opened in 2019 and it is their ultimate goal to build a physical location.

In the meantime, she wants to continue sharing Hispanic culture and celebrations with the San Angelo community.

The exhibits will be open to the public from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Fridays by appointment, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays (no appointment needed) and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 25.