Texas Department of Public Safety experiencing state-wide outage to driver's license system

SAN ANTONIO — If you were planning on renewing your drivers license Wednesday morning, you're out of luck. The Texas Department of Public Safety is experiencing an outage to its driver license system.

Officials say they are working to identify the issue. They do believe it’s related to a system update that took place over the weekend.

This forced all state driver’s licenses offices to be closed Tuesday.

Officials hope to re-open all offices Wednesday at 12 p.m., which means all appointments between 7:30 a.m. and noon are canceled.

For those who has plans to renew or replace an ID, and/or obtain a driving record won’t be able to.

This is also impacting services online.

For now, DPS says they are working to fix the issue as quickly as possible and impacted customers will be contacted.

