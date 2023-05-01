All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Ector County Jail for online solicitation of a minor.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS arrested three individuals after conducting an Online Solicitation of a Minor Operation.

The operation took place from April 26 to April 29 and the goal was to expose individuals seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims. Multiple agencies were involved including DPS, CID, DPS Intelligence, and Counter Terrorism, OPD, Midland County Sheriff's Office and more.

The three individuals arrested were 33-year-old Joel Elizondo of Kingsville, 53-year-old Luis Rosales of Monahans and 27-year-old Nathan Dubose Big Spring. All were booked into the Ector County Jail and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, a Second-Degree Felony.

Rosales and Dubose are both still in Ector County Jail as of May 2 with $35,000 surety bonds, but Elizondo was released on bond on May 1.