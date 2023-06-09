Texas DPS cancels all driver's license services again

For the fourth straight day, the Texas Department of Public Safety was forced to cancel all morning appointments due to a system outage.

HOUSTON — If you were hoping to get renew your Texas driver's license, you'll have to wait a little longer.

On Friday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety canceled all driver's license appointments through 11 a.m. Then at 10:52 a.m., DPS posted to social media that the delay will now last until 2 p.m.

According to DPS, it's due to the "ongoing upgrade of the driver license system."

DPS said the upgrade is impacting all driver's license services, including renewal, replacement, obtaining and verifying eligibility.

The issue is impacting offices statewide and online services all week. The only offices that will open with regular business hours on Friday are the Garland Mega Center, Fort Worth Mega Center, and Carrollton Mega Center.

DPS is now cancelling driver license appts. for Friday, 9/8/2023, until 2 p.m. at many DL offices statewide due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver license system. pic.twitter.com/o6VLUJ39gJ — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 8, 2023

Customers are being told about the cancellations through email or phone. They were also given priority rebooking, DPS said.

The issues began over Labor Day weekend and no security issues have been reported.

Originally, all services were to resume normal operations on Tuesday.

