Texas DPS investigates fatal crash in Odessa

After two vehicles got into a collision with each other, a Ford pickup came to rest on the train tracks and was struck by the train.

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash in Odessa involving multiple vehicles and a train.

The train-vehicle crash occurred near West Murphy and Business 20 around 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to DPS, there was a crash between a Honda minivan and a Ford F250 pickup with a trailer before the train came into the picture.

Due to the collision between the two vehicles, the pickup came to a stop on the train tracks and was eventually struck by the oncoming train.

DPS confirmed one person who has not been identified died. However, viewers at the scene said the truck was empty.