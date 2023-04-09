Plaintiff in lawsuit that blocked Texas drag show bill speaks out

A Houston judge filed a temporary restraining order, blocking the law to give himself time to make his ruling.

AUSTIN, Texas — A law that would have restricted drag performances in Texas was temporarily blocked by a lawsuit one day before it was set to take effect on Friday.

A Houston judge filed a temporary restraining order on Thursday, blocking the law to give himself time to make his ruling.

Jason Rocha, founder and president of The Woodlands Pride, said, ultimately, the block is only temporary, but the group is optimistic.

Senate Bill 12 would've restricted sexually explicit shows for minors and the businesses that host those shows. For now, the block means drag queens can continue performing without the law's restrictions.

Supporters of the law say it protects kids, but opponents say it targets drag shows and is too broad.

Rocha is a veteran and said this law would take art and expression away.

"To the world, we’re saying, 'Democracy, independence, freedom.' But to our own people here in America, we're saying, 'No, you are not with me.' So now you're against me. And I think that it's just, this isn't a wakeup call. I don't know what [it] will be for politics in general," Rocha said.

"If they're going to deem their moral code over everyone else's, then that's where we have a problem," Rocha continued. "That's where it encroaches into freedom of speech, freedom of expression, for not only the LGBTQ community, but really, all Americans. And that's why it's a problem."

State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) authored SB 12. He says children need to be protected and the law upholds that.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick named SB 12 a priority for the legislative session. When the law cleared the Legislature in May, he released a statement saying in part, "Children who cannot make decisions on their own must be protected from this scourge facing our state."

The temporary restraining order gives the judge 14 days to gather all the documents from the lawyers and make his final verdict. When those two weeks are up, if the judge isn't ready to issue his final opinion, he can issue another temporary block.

