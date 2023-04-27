'He's a hero' | Texas House honors police sergeant who arrested the alleged Methodist Hospital shooter

Sgt. Robert Rangel was honored by State lawmakers for his bravery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Hero is how state legislators described Sgt. Robert Rangel.

”Sergeant, can you please stand? I know you don’t like the limelight, but can you please stand and be recognized by your fellow Texans?” asked State Rep. Rafael Anchia (D-Dallas).

Rangel received a standing ovation on the Texas House floor.

The officer took down a shooter inside Methodist Hospital Dallas.

”Got on his police radio and immediately called for help and then interceded and shot the suspect as he left the room,” said Anchia.

In October, police say Nestor Hernandez, a convicted felon, shot caseworker Jacqueline Pokuaa and nurse Annette Flowers after assaulting his girlfriend, who had just given birth to his baby.

”Sgt. Rangel demonstrated exceptional skill and bravery," said Anchia. "His decisive response helped to prevent further loss of life."

Hernandez retreated into his girlfriend’s hospital room, and Rangel began negotiating with him.

“Listen we can work this out partner. All I want to do is get the people outside,” said Rangel.

After 10 minutes, Hernandez gave himself up.

“I am convinced that, absent his immediate actions, many people would have died at Methodist Hospital that day,” said Anchia.

The Texas House of Representatives recognized Rangel for his actions.

Representative Rafael Anchia also talked about his bill that tries to protect hospital workers from assault by increasing the penalty for anyone who commits a crime against them on hospital grounds.

He says today was about honoring Rangel, but also the memory of the workers killed that tragic day.