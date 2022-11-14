Dallas resident wins $1 million lottery ticket, missing $1.2 billion by *just* that much

DALLAS — A Dallas resident is $1 million richer.
Granted, for one extra number, they could have been $1.2 billion richer. But $1 million isn't bad.
Texas Lottery officials announced the $1 million winner, which happened during the Nov. 2 Powerball drawing. The winner, who is remaining anonymous, is from Dallas, but they actually bought the ticket in Round Rock, near Austin.
Their ticket -- which they purchased from JaJa Accessories, located at 900 Round Rock Avenue, Suite 305 -- was a "second-tier" winner that matched all five white ball numbers: 2-11-22-35-60.
Seven other Texans won $100,000 in the Nov. 2 drawing, and 21 won $50,000.
But none matched all five numbers plus the Powerball number of 23, ultimately missing out on the grand prize.
Instead, several days later, the Powerball grand prize ticket was sold in California. The winning combo: 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10.