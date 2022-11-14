Dallas resident wins $1 million lottery ticket, missing $1.2 billion by *just* that much

Texas Lottery officials announced the $1 million winner, which happened during the Nov. 2 Powerball drawing.

DALLAS — A Dallas resident is $1 million richer.

Granted, for one extra number, they could have been $1.2 billion richer. But $1 million isn't bad.

Texas Lottery officials announced the $1 million winner, which happened during the Nov. 2 Powerball drawing. The winner, who is remaining anonymous, is from Dallas, but they actually bought the ticket in Round Rock, near Austin.

Their ticket -- which they purchased from JaJa Accessories, located at 900 Round Rock Avenue, Suite 305 -- was a "second-tier" winner that matched all five white ball numbers: 2-11-22-35-60.

Seven other Texans won $100,000 in the Nov. 2 drawing, and 21 won $50,000.

But none matched all five numbers plus the Powerball number of 23, ultimately missing out on the grand prize.