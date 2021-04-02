University of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard suspended without pay following arrest

CBS19 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas men's head basketball coach has been suspended from his position following his arrest for assault on a family member early Monday morning.

According to Travis County judicial records, Christopher (Chris) Michael Beard, 49, was taken into custody around 4:20 a.m. for assault on a family member - impeding breath circulation.

In a statement from the University of Texas given to our sister station KVUE, Beard has been suspended without pay until further notice.

Associate Head Coach Rodney Terry will serve as acting head coach for Monday night's game against Rice University, the statement read.

According to a press release from the Austin Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Vista Ln. around 12:15 a.m., on reports of a disturbance.

"The caller reported the disturbance was no longer ongoing and one of the individuals had left the house," the press release stated.

When police arrived on scene, they met with a woman who said she had been assaulted and strangled by Beard.

Beard was booked into the Travis County Jail on the third-degree felony charge with bond set at $10,000. He has since been released from the jail.

The APD is asking anyone with any information on this case to call the department at 512-974-TIPS.

According to KVUE, Beard's attorney, Perry Minton, says his client should not be in jail.

"Coach Beard is 100% innocent of these charges," Minton said. "He should have never been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable."

Beard, a Texas grad, was named the Longhorns' 25th head men's basketball coach on April 2, 2021.

The No. 7 Longhorns (7-1) are set to take on the Rice Owls Monday at 7 p.m. at the Moody Center. It is unclear if Beard or an assistant will lead the team.