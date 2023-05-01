Texas park rangers come across uniquely colored copperhead

According to the post, the snake had "quite an attitude" with park rangers while they worked to move it to a safer, more remote area of the park.

GLEN ROSE, Texas — Some park rangers in North Texas came across a unique-looking snake that has now caught the attention of social media.

Employees for Dinosaur Valley State Park recently found a red-and-orange copperhead near the main track site in the Glen Rose park. Park media members shared an image of the snake on the organization's Facebook page.

According to the post, this snake had "quite an attitude" with park rangers while they worked to move it to a safer, more remote area of the park.

As a result, park rangers determined an appropriate name for the snake was "Red Hot Cheeto."

Park rangers reminded people in the Facebook post that all species of wildlife, including snakes, are protected in the park. If someone comes across a snake while exploring the park, they are asked to follow these tips to keep them and the snakes safe:

Turn around and go back the other way if hiking. Do not get close as it could irritate and cause the snake to become frustrated and upset.

Feel free to call park rangers if you need to. They are happy to come check and relocate the snake as needed.

Leave the snake alone. Follow "Leave No Trace" by respecting wildlife and their homes.