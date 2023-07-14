BODYCAM: A Texas dog got stuck under a shed after chasing a possum. Then, a few officers helped free her.

Roxie, the 95-pound rottweiler, was stuck under a shed after chasing a possum. Then, a few officers lent her a helping hand.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A Texas dog found herself in "ruff" spot over the weekend.

On July 9, after chasing a possum and wedging herself underneath the family shed, a 95-pound rottweiler name Roxie was stuck. Roxie's owners called the North Richland Hills Joint Communication Center and a few officers were dispatched to help the pup.

North Richland Hills officers Allday and Saunders arrived at the home on Payte Lane and found there would be no way to guide Roxie out. So, Officers Allday and Saunders freed Roxie in about 30 minutes by sawing away at the shed.

Other than being hot and a little worked up from being stuck, Roxie is reportedly OK, police said. Here's a look at the rescue caught on bodycam:

