Texas Rangers investigate deadly shooting involving ECSO deputy

The shooting happened while the Ector County Sheriff's Office was assisting the Crane County Sheriff’s Office with a barricaded subject.

CRANE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly shooting involving an Ector County Sheriff’s deputy in Crane County.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, at approximately 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, the Crane County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from ECSO in reference a wanted barricaded subject in the 3200 block of Haley Street in Crane County.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., the subject, identified as 44-year-old Salvador Manzo Jr., grabbed a gun and was struck by a bullet fired by an ECSO deputy.

Manzo Jr. was taken to Medical Center Hospital’s emergency room, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Griffis said the deputy, whose name is being withheld at this time, has been placed on administrative leave for an undetermined amount of time.

Griffis also said the sheriff’s office will release further information when appropriate and when they are advised to do so.