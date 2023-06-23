Texas Rangers investigating after inmate dies in Brown County Jail

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said a 47-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her bunk at the Brown County Jail. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A 47-year-old woman who was an inmate in the Brown County Jail died in her bunk early Sunday morning, a release from the Brown County Sheriff's Office said.

She was found unresponsive at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, the release said. Jail staff and first responders tried to revive her, but were unsuccessful.

Brown County deputies started an investigation, which was turned over to the Texas Rangers.

The sheriff's office said it would not speculate on the woman's cause of death. An autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace Harold Hogan.