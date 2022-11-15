5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area

The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said.

MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland to even Lubbock, according to a map USGS tweeted out. People in Austin and San Antonio tweeted at USGS and said they felt it, too.

According to earthquaketrack.com, this earthquake ranks at No. 3 regarding the strongest earthquakes felt in Texas history. No. 1 was in Fort Davis 91 years ago with an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude. The second was 27 years ago in Alpine with a 5.7 magnitude.

If you felt the M5.3 earthquake in Texas, don't forget to fill out the USGS Did You Feel It report here: https://t.co/FfBlq5KUq3 pic.twitter.com/SEmN4mmS8n — USGS (@USGS) November 16, 2022