Higher temperatures are in the forecast beginning Sunday leading to a higher demand for electricity and potential for lower reserves, ERCOT says.

TEXAS, USA — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a weather watch from July 16-18, because of forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal during the watch. ERCOT said it continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and continue its reliability-first approach to operations.

ERCOT set a new unofficial July and all-time peak demand record of 81,406 MW on July 13, 2023. ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week.

Dashboards will update in real-time as the week progresses. ERCOT says there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever.