Leadership changes at ERCOT announced

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said the change allows it to sharpen its focus on daily operations while implementing its long-term plans.

AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, announced Friday it has implemented a strategic leadership reorganization, effective Sept. 1.

“These changes were designed to harness the collaborative talents and strengths of our experienced team in supporting the delivery of reliable and efficient energy to the millions of Texans that we serve,” Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a release.

Woody Rickerson, previously vice president, system planning and weatherization, was promoted to the newly-created position of senior vice president and COO, ERCOT. He will oversee grid operations, weatherization, planning and commercial operations.

"This new position will leverage Rickerson’s deep operations experience and support ERCOT’s continued investments in grid innovations,” Vegas said.

Kristi Hobbs, previously vice president, corporate strategy and PUC relations has been named vice president, system planning and weatherization, reporting to Rickerson. She will oversee transmission planning, generator interconnection activities, modeling and weatherization.

“As our industry faces dynamic changes, ERCOT is continuously evolving and making the necessary improvements to the grid to support the needs of a growing population and robust economy. This reorganization allows us to sharpen our focus on daily operations while implementing our long-term strategic plan,” Vegas said.

Additional staff changes include: