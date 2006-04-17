ERCOT issues conservation notice for the sixth time in the last week

The appeal is in effect between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.

TEXAS, USA — For the sixth time in the last week, Texans are being asked to conserve their energy.

The latest Conservation Appeal will be in effect on Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

"Similar to [Tuesday], operating reserves are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation," ERCOT shared on social media.

Based on ERCOT's Supply and Demand graph, the power demand is expected the reach the available supply between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

What is an ERCOT Conservation Appeal?

An ERCOT Conservation Appeal is a request for Texans to reduce electrical usage, if safe to do so. Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help the grid by lowering demand for a specific period of time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours in the summer. Conservation helps grid operators balance generation supply and customer demand.

How can I reduce my electrical use?

Energy-saving tips for residents and businesses can be found at www.ercot.com/txans.

CHECK THE GRID: Here's where you can check supply and demand

What happens when voluntary conservation isn't enough?

If conservation requests aren't enough, ERCOT may call for an Energy Emergency Alert. That has three different levels, with the first two designed to bring more generation to the grid.

The alert goes to Level 1 if operating reserves get below 2,300 MW and aren’t expected to recover for 30 minutes. If that happens, all available generation is brought online and any undeployed reserves are released.

Level 2 is reached if reserves drop below 1,750 MW and aren’t expected to recover within 30 minutes. If that happens, large industrial customers are paid to reduce power and more reserves are deployed.

Level 3 happens when operating reserves drop below 1,430 MW. Transmission companies are told to reduce their demand on electrical systems. It’s in Level 3 that rolling outages are possible. According to ERCOT, the outages are the last resort to prevent system-wide outages.

ERCOT has only ordered rolling outages four times.

December 22, 1989

April 17, 2006

February 2, 2011

February 15-18, 2021