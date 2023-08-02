The 'Grandmother of Juneteenth,' civil rights icon Opal Lee honored with portrait at Texas Senate

The recognition signifies her continuous efforts in the community and helping lead the movement that resulted in Juneteenth becoming a national holiday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The "Grandmother of Juneteenth," civil rights icon and Fort Worth's very own Opal Lee is celebrating another honor Wednesday.

The Texas Senate gifted her with a commissioned portrait that will be permanently displayed in the Texas Senate Chamber.

The recognition signifies her continuous efforts to be a voice for the Black community, helping lead in a movement that resulted in Juneteenth becoming a national holiday and creating fundraisers for nonprofits right here in the state of Texas.

In July 2022, Ms. Lee visited the Senate and House during a special session of the 87th Texas Legislature, where she was presented with resolutions.

“This will be a historic and significant day in the history of Texas and for the Texas Senate,” State Senator Royce West said, who greeted Ms. Lee on the Senate floor just weeks after President Biden signed Senate Bill 475.

“Ms. Lee will forever be an example of a person willing to work tirelessly for a cause they truly believed in. She shows also, that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams!” said West.

Ms. Lee's portrait will be the second to honor a Black Texan. Former Senator and U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Jordan of Houston's portrait was authorized by resolution for placement in the Senate Chamber in 1973.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick called for Ms. Lee's portrait to be commissioned, in which Sen. West along with the Secretary of the Senate's Office and former State Senator Beverly Powell worked together to coordinate the event.

Ms. Lee was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in fall of 2022. She didn't win but assured everyone the work was not done, and she encouraged the DFW community to get involved however they can.