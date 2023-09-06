Ken Paxton associate Nate Paul faces 8-count federal indictment

The attorney for the Austin developer told Dallas Morning News he believes the FBI is trying to "flip Nate Paul" to testify against the attorney general.

HOUSTON — BREAKING: Nate Paul, an associate of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is charged on an eight-count federal indictment alleging multiple financial crimes in 2017 and 2018, according to Tony Plohetski, a reporter for the Austin American-Statesman and KHOU 11's sister station KVUE.

Paxton’s name wasn’t uttered during his initial appearance in U.S. District Court but he is accused of helping Paul.

The 23-page indictment does not link Paul to Paxton. However, the Texas AG’s Office whistleblowers and Texas House investigators allege Paxton took multiple steps to help Paul in the federal case and received multiple benefits for doing so, including hiring his mistress.

An Austin developer, who’s a central figure in the impeachment case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, remains behind bars Friday morning.

His name is Nate Paul, and while folks may not know much about him yet, that’s about to change. He was arrested by the FBI on Thursday.

KHOU 11 News has reached out to Dan Cogdell and Tony Buzbeee, the Houston-based attorneys representing the attorney general in his impeachment trial.

They haven't responded yet, but one of them did speak to the Dallas Morning News overnight.

Cogdell told the paper he believes the FBI is trying to "flip Nate Paul" to testify against the attorney general.

The FBI first began investigating the real estate developer years ago. Paxton's deputies blew the whistle on their boss, accusing Paul of bribing the attorney general to help with his legal troubles.

Now, Paxton’s dealings with Paul are considered a major focal point behind his impeachment.

It's unclear who Paul’s defense attorney is. He is being held at the Travis County Jail on federal charges, but those charges have not been revealed.