How a killing spree in the Houston area led to a new Texas law on ankle monitors

You can now be charged with a felony for removing your ankle monitor. Before the law went into effect, it was up to a judge to decide what the punishment would be.

HOUSTON — A new law recently went into effect that makes it a crime for people to cut off ankle monitors.

Recently, two people were charged for doing it in Harris County.

The case that spearheaded the new law happened in 2018. Jose Rodriguez had been released on parole and cut off his monitor. Shortly after doing that, he killed three people in the Houston area. It was a story that captivated the entire state.

"Rodriguez was the impetus for me doing the research ... getting the bill filed," Crime Stoppers Victim Advocate Andy Kahan said.

Kahan worked with legislators, and this summer, Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 1004 into law. Read the law here. In 2019, Kahan tried to get the bill to pass but it failed.

"Any offender who is on parole, probation or bail who removes, destroys or tampers with their ankle monitor will finally now be criminally charged," Kahan said.

"We have had numerous numerous cases in Harris County ... on a weekly or daily basis removes, destroys or tampers with ankle monitors," Kahan said.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said they're already warning people who are out on parole.

"Don’t trade your electronic monitoring for a set of handcuffs," TDCJ Director of Parole Division Rene Hinojosa said.

Advocates like Kahan said they hope criminals take the law seriously.

"For me, if you were going to remove and destroy your ankle monitor, what on earth makes you think you are going to abide by the laws of society? You are sending out clues and signals galore," Kahan said.

Two men have been arrested for doing it in Harris County already. They're both listed on the Harris County Jail roster.