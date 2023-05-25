Discarded cigarette cause of trash bin fire near Texas AG's Office, Paxton says

DPS said, after questioning a woman accused of starting the fire, they determined that it was unintentional.

A statement released by the AG’s Office said the woman was seen tossing what appears to be a lit cigarette into the trash bin behind the building.

Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety said they questioned the woman over possible political motivations for the fire and determined that it was unintentional.

In a tweet that was posted Wednesday night, the AG's Office said anyone with information about the person of interest was being asked to call the Austin Fire Department.

Also in the tweet, two surveillance videos were posted showing what appeared to be a person on a loading dock near a trash bin that had a fire burning inside.

At one point in one of the videos, which each has a timestamp of Wednesday just before 7 p.m., two people can be seen walking around the trash bin.