The outage first began Aug. 23 and has continued through Aug. 24.

TEXAS, USA — Since Aug. 23, the Texas Department of Public Safety has been experiencing outages that have yet to be resolved.

These issues are impacting the vehicle inspection system, making it impossible to complete inspections in safety-only counties as well as applications for license renewals.

Emission inspections are able to continue as usual.

DPS is currently attempting to solve this problem.