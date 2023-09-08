What exactly is this dangling creature seen in Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s a question stirring on social media in Texas – what exactly is that creature?
The video was posted to the Texas Nature Trackers Facebook page. That’s a program with Texas Parks and Wildlife.
The post said the creature was found dangling in the air on a single thread of webbing and looks a little like a worm inside of an ice cream cone. Others guessed it was something from out of space!
The most common answer from people was that it was a bagworm.
We’ll check with Texas Parks and Wildlife to see what it truly is. So stay tuned!