TGCSO: Body of missing man found after two-day ground search

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said David Hyvarinen, 48, was last seen on or about Jan. 16, 2023, near his home. His body was found Friday morning.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The body of a missing man was found during a ground search Friday morning, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said.

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the TGCSO received a missing person report about David Hyvarinen, 48, of San Angelo. Hyvarinen was last seen on, or about, Jan. 16, 2023, near his motor home at the Huling RV Park, 2375 Fisherman's Road, in San Angelo.

Hyvarinen utilized a prosthetic and was suffering from underlying medical conditions, the sheriff's office said.

During the investigation, investigators identified a large, heavily wooded area adjacent to the mobile home park as an area of interest. The area extended from the RV park south to Knickerbocker Road and west toward Twin Buttes Reservoir.

Several search teams mobilized including personnel and cadaver dogs from TEXSAR, Texas Parks and Wildlife, (K9 "Dexter") the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security and Advanced Recovery (K9-"Bones").

The search started at 6 a.m. June 22. At approximately 9:30 a.m., an article of clothing known to belong to Hyvarinen was found, but his body was not found throughout the remainder of the day.

The search resumed Friday morning and the body was found at approximately 7:58 a.m. Investigators said they do not suspect foul play and that his family has been notified.