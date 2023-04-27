North Texas native Christian Gonzalez picked 17th overall by Patriots in 2023 draft

Gonzalez played football at The Colony High School.

THE COLONY, Texas — North Texas native Christian Gonzalez is headed to the New England Patriots after being picked No. 17 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Before starring at Oregon as a cornerback, Gonzalez played football at The Colony High School and became a four-star prospect on offense and defense.

Gonzalez first played college football at Colorado before moving to Oregon in 2022.

In 12 starts this past season, the 20-year-old had 35 tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions. He was named to first team All-Pac 12 for 2022.