North Texas native Christian Gonzalez picked 17th overall by Patriots in 2023 draft

THE COLONY, Texas — North Texas native Christian Gonzalez is headed to the New England Patriots after being picked No. 17 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Before starring at Oregon as a cornerback, Gonzalez played football at The Colony High School and became a four-star prospect on offense and defense.
Gonzalez first played college football at Colorado before moving to Oregon in 2022.
In 12 starts this past season, the 20-year-old had 35 tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions. He was named to first team All-Pac 12 for 2022.
Gonzalez also comes from an athletic family. His father played college basketball at the University of Texas at El Paso and his older sisters are former All-American track stars, according to his bio on NFL.com.