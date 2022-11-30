'The Great Cookie Caper' begins Dec. 1 at Goodfellow Air Force Base

More than 20,000 cookies are baked, bought and packaged for students at the base.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Students in the air force often don't get to go home for the holidays.

At Goodfellow Air Force Base, "The Great Cookie Caper" is a way to bring holiday desserts to military students.

From Dec. 1-6, San Angelo community members are encouraged to help bake, purchase and package cookies for donation.

According to the program flier, "This event represents what our community is about — taking care of service members, families & giving back."

This is the sixth year of the event and the base is planning on packaging more than 20,000 cookies in total.

From 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, cookies can be dropped off at the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, 418 W Avenue B.

From 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4, drop off will take place at Goodfellow AFB Jacobson Gate.

Finally, from 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6, those with base access can participate in drop offs at the Community Learning Center Building 316.

Before delivering cookies, a form must be printed out and completed with first and last name, type of donation and cookie flavor.