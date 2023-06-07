x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

The Ozona Stockman having 'everything must go' sale

The longtime newspaper will print its final issue June 21.
Credit: Ozona Stockman

OZONA, Texas — The Ozona Stockman announced it will be ceasing operations and its final issue will be printed June 21.

The paper is having a "Going Out of Business! Everything Must Go" sale.

Posted by The Ozona Stockman on Thursday, June 8, 2023

All office supplies are 50% off (this excludes paper products). All sales are final and there will be no refunds or returns.

Everything is on sale including desks, tables, chairs, shelves, printers, glass display cases, file cabinets and an antique industrial electric paper cutter.

To learn more about the Ozona Stockman, visit the website.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Wednesday night forecast June 7, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out