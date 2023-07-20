'The Screwtape Letters' to hit the Abilene stage Sept. 30

The performance is based on the novel by author C.S. Lewis.

ABILENE, Texas — The 1940s novel The Screwtape Letters is hitting the stage as a musical at 4 p.m. Sept. 30 in Abilene.

This story was originally written by author C.S. Lewis after listening to one of Adolf Hitler's speeches and it focuses on main character Screwtape as he navigates God as the "Enemy" and the devil as "Our Father Below" in a hell-based office space.

Screwtape himself will be played by Brent Harris, who previously worked as Scar in The Lion King national performance.

The show will take place at the Abilene Convention Center and has been performed for approximately 500,000 audience members across the United States and London.

This recognized work has been produced by the Fellowship for the Performing Arts and was founded by 2022 C.S. Lewis Foundation Award for Distinguished Lifetime Contributions in Faith and Dramatic Arts artistic director Max McClean.

Tickets are priced at $59, $69 and $99 with a $30 under 30 deal available at the box office, 1100 N. 6th St.

Groups with at least 10 members can also save money by contacting groups@fptheatre.com.