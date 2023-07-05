The story of West Texas women comes to life in San Angelo musical "Pearl"

The performance is based off Cynthia Jordan's novel and will take place July 6-9 at the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Women of West Texas are the main focus of a newly written San Angelo musical.

From July 6-9, the sold out performance of "Pearl" features thirteen women in a 1930s parlor as based on the novel by author and songwriter Cynthia Jordan.

"The whole thing, overall is about judgment, falling in love, making love, unconditional love, compassion versus judgment and biology," Jordan said. "A big part is biology, things that men need to know about women, things that women need to know about men but we do it in a tasteful way."

Taking inspiration from West Texas history, Jordan published her original novel in 2012 and recently decided to adapt it for the stage.

The tale involves "Lots of women's issues but in a good sense," Jordan said of the performance.

The "Jose Cuervo" songwriter produced all the music and scripts to tell the story through her unique perspective and the cast is a mixture of Angelo State University students and San Angelo community members who have been working alongside director Daniel Anderson to tell the memorable story.

For Anderson, the focus isn't so much about men and women, but human connection.

As she watched her vision come to life, Jordan said "It was beyond my expectation. I cry every time I watch it because these kids are so good and Daniel did such a great job. And the kids are so precious, they're just so precious, they've captured my heart."

Before the show begins, a barbecue dinner is served to guests as they sit stage-level at ASU's Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, 2602 Dena Dr.

With extensive choreography, historically accurate costumes and a dedicated cast and crew, this story provides entertainment for adult audiences.

"I think it's about San Angelo, it's for San Angelo so people really responded really well to it, really positive," Anderson said. "...we couldn't have done it without their [community] support."

Going forward, Jordan hopes to expand the performance across Texas and even in other locations across the country, sharing a slice of the west with the modern world.