'Puppies and kittens are hard': Things to consider before buying or adopting a holiday pet

Animal shelters say they see an influx in owner surrenders after Christmas.

MACON, Ga. — Saturday, Macon-Bibb Animal Services held their Yappy Holiday Festival. Pet lovers, vendors, and Santa Clause came out to promote pet adoption.

The shelter has about 50 animals looking for a furever home.

However, there's a few things you want to keep in mind before taking one home for the holiday.

"Puppies and kittens are a big selling item for the holidays, but puppies and kittens are hard," says shelter manager Tracey Weathers.

Weathers says it doesn't always work out for folks who buy from breeders.

"People that have gone out and bought super cute puppies from breeders, and then they realize six months down the road that its too much, and we have an influx in owner surrenders," she says.

So before you have Santa drop off a surprise, consider your family's lifestyle.

"Most people have nine to five jobs, so that's eight hours that the animals are left alone at the house by themselves," Weathers says.

She says to consider where you would keep it. In a kennel? Outside? Let it roam free?

It is recommended that you don't surprise a loved one with a pet. That person should have time beforehand to match their personality to their animal.

Weathers also remind parents that getting a pet for a child, means you are getting it for yourself.

Data from ASPCA shows that 86% of pets adopted during the holiday stay in their homes.

"Most people have a week or two off for the holiday or the new year it is a good time to bring a new family member into your household and get them accommodated and on a schedule, says Weathers.

She adds that the winter break give people more time to prepare.

"Making sure that they're up to date on their vaccinations, making sure that they get along with your animals before you bring them into your home," Weathers adds.

Plus, she says you cant forget the essentials like food, kennels, and a bunch of toys.

Other positives include saving a life, and opening up more space in the shelter.

Weathers reminds that taking care of a fury friend is a 15 to 20 year commitment, and not just a cute Christmas present.

If you're considering adopting a pet for the holiday, the Macon-Bibb animal shelter welcomes you to visit their animals.