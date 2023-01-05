Three arrested for possession of child pornography in the final week of 2022

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it ended 2022 with a continued hard stance regarding crimes against children.
Acting on information received from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, TGCSO deputies conducted several criminal investigations for possession of child pornography. During the investigations, probable cause was developed warranting the arrest of three people for possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony punishable by two-10 years in prison.
The three were identified by the TGCSO as:
- Juelz Armstead, 19, arrested Dec. 27, 2022
- Elvis Smith, 40, arrested Dec. 27, 2022
- James Needham, 28, arrested Dec. 31, 2022
In 2022, deputies made 21 arrests for sex crimes against children. Additionally, six charges were filed for violations regarding the sex offenders' duty to register.