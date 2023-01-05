Three arrested for possession of child pornography in the final week of 2022

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office made 21 arrests for sex crimes against children in 2022.

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it ended 2022 with a continued hard stance regarding crimes against children.

Acting on information received from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, TGCSO deputies conducted several criminal investigations for possession of child pornography. During the investigations, probable cause was developed warranting the arrest of three people for possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony punishable by two-10 years in prison.

The three were identified by the TGCSO as:

Juelz Armstead, 19, arrested Dec. 27, 2022

Elvis Smith, 40, arrested Dec. 27, 2022

James Needham, 28, arrested Dec. 31, 2022