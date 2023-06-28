Three San Angelo residents arrested after deputies serve search warrant for drugs

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two men and one woman, all of San Angelo, were arrested Wednesday after Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputies served a drug search warrant at a home on Iowa Avenue in San Angelo.
The arrests were the result of a narcotics investigation. Deputies executed a search warrant on the home where they found and seized approximately 380 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $2,000 in cash.
- Clarence Alton Simmons, 51, was arrested for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, between 200 grams and 400 grams.
- Brian McLeod, 49, was arrested for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance between 4 grams and 200 grams.
- Ruby Gaitan, 30, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance between 4 grams and 200 grams.
TGCSO Criminal Investigation Division deputies led the investigation and were helped by Patrol Division deputies and the TGSO Special Response Team.
The sheriff's office said the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, US Customs/Border Protection Air, San Angelo Police Department and the Center for Tactical Medicine assisted in the operation.