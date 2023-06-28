Three San Angelo residents arrested after deputies serve search warrant for drugs

Tom Green County deputies found and seized approximately 380 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $2,000 in cash.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two men and one woman, all of San Angelo, were arrested Wednesday after Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputies served a drug search warrant at a home on Iowa Avenue in San Angelo.

The arrests were the result of a narcotics investigation. Deputies executed a search warrant on the home where they found and seized approximately 380 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $2,000 in cash.

Clarence Alton Simmons, 51, was arrested for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, between 200 grams and 400 grams.

Brian McLeod, 49, was arrested for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance between 4 grams and 200 grams.

Ruby Gaitan, 30, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance between 4 grams and 200 grams.

TGCSO Criminal Investigation Division deputies led the investigation and were helped by Patrol Division deputies and the TGSO Special Response Team.