Throckmorton Co. Sheriff says 'mass casualty incident has been avoided'

Throckmorton Co. Sheriff Doc Wigington said Throckmorton Collegiate ISD administrators contacted his office Sunday about the threat.

THROCKMORTON COUNTY, Texas — A mass casualty event at Throckmorton Collegiate Independent School District has been prevented, Throckmorton County Sheriff Doc Wigington said Monday.

According to a TCSO release, at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, the TCSO was notified by TCISD administrators about a threat of a potential mass casualty event. TCSO, after gathering information from administrators, determined the threat to be not only credible but viable.

Deputies responded and deployed assets from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the 39th Judicial District juvenile officer to apprehend the individual responsible for the threat.

One person was apprehended at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, the release said. All firearms accessible to the person were surrendered to TCSO at request of the parent.

The sheriff's office will continue to coordinate with the 39th Judicial District Juvenile Court to ensure the safety of all students and staff at TCISD and will have a high level of presence on and around campus in the days ahead from TCSO, the Texas Department of Public Safety and TPWD.

At this time, the TCSO asks parents and students to be aware and contact campus administrators with any safety concerns regarding the incident.

Wigington said his office believes at this time the mass casualty incident has been avoided because of the apprehension of the individual responsible for the threats.

TCISD Superintendent Charles A. Mims released the following message Monday morning:

"Dear Throckmorton students, parents, and community members,

I want to validate the concerns brought forward by many of you regarding the lack of sufficient mass communication related to the situation that was brought to our attention on Sunday (4/23/2023). Our number one priority in situations like this is to ensure the safety and security of our students, staff, and school.

In light of this priority, the first action step that we will always take is to contact local law enforcement in order to initiate an investigation and, ultimately, resolve the situation. This contact was made, and our local Sheriff was quick to respond in an appropriate and effective manner.

While our local law enforcement has done an efficient job of resolving the situation and ensuring the safety and security of our students, staff, and school, it is clear that the district’s mass communication with our parents and community members was insufficient. An email was sent from me to all parents with a viable email address listed within each TCISD student’s registration packet. A copy of this email is attached to this post. Unfortunately, email was the only form of mass communication at my disposal as of yesterday afternoon/evening. As some have correctly pointed out, our school district must possess and effectively utilize multiple means of communication. This is a major concern that will be addressed immediately.

I am committed to ensuring that your children are safe in our schools. Whatever is necessary to ensure this safety will be done. I accept any and all blame on the lack of clear and effective mass communication with you all, and I assure all of our parents that this will be resolved immediately.

I appreciate the support from you all. Constructive criticism is valued, and I appreciate hearing from you all on areas that are of concern. Please never hesitate to contact me with any questions or concerns that you may have.

Charles A. Mims

Superintendent - Throckmorton Collegiate ISD

940-849-2411