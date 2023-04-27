TLCA San Angelo HS campus placed on lockdown after social media threat

"Texas Leadership Families:



We want to communicate to you that the San Angelo High School Campus administration received intel concerning a social media post made by a student today.

Because of this, the campus was placed on lock down but reduced to a hold once it was confirmed the said student was not on campus. We actively worked with SAPD who very quickly apprehended the student.



The campus was never in danger and steps taken were according to protocol and out of an abundance of caution. The hold has now been lifted and normal activities have resumed. Our student’s safety is our greatest priority and we are thankful for the SAPD’s quick response in helping in the situation. Because we take these types of actions by anyone very serious, we have asked the SAPD to take the highest level legal action possible.



Thank you,

Texas Leadership Administration"