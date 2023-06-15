TLCA San Angelo names new high school principal

Dr. Sarah Hernandez will be the new principal at TLCA San Angelo High School.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas Leadership Public Schools district administration said Thursday it has appointed Dr. Sarah Hernandez as the new principal for TLCA San Angelo High School, beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

Hernandez’s work history demonstrates a track record of dedication, hard work and a commitment to learning and the district was excited to welcome her to the team, the district said in a release.

Hernandez started her career in education at Trinity Lutheran EC-sixth as a Spanish teacher. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in English and Spanish, she taught high school English and ESOL at Central High School.

She was also an at-risk coordinator at Central High School.

Over the past 14 years, Hernandez has taken on leadership roles including elementary principal, at-risk administrator and assistant principal, most recently at Central.

She received both her bachelor's and masters at Angelo State University. and her doctorate in Educational 2 Leadership at Hardin-Simmons University.

She has also presented at numerous educational conferences locally, at the state level and at the national level.

In her personal time, Hernandez serves the community through volunteering with local nonprofits. Hernandez is the secretary for the San Angelo Road Lizards Running Club and a board member of the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum.