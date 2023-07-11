Tom Green County libraries asking for t-shirt, jean donations

All donations will support the library system's Dog Days event Aug. 12.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have some old t-shirts in your closet you're looking to get rid of? What about a pair of jeans?

The Tom Green County Library System will be collecting such clothing items now through Aug. 12, in support of its upcoming Dog Days event.

"It's a pre-adoption event and it's geared towards teaching the community about what happens and how to prepare, rather, for adopting an animal," Tom Green County Library System public relations and community relations coordinator Sarah Chalderon said.

This first-of-its-kind event is being organized alongside Cassie's Place and all donated clothing items will be turned into dog toys.

The event itself will include information from veterinarians regarding how to choose the perfect pup depending on the circumstance.

This includes choosing the right breed, what to do after adoption and how to set up your home once your pet has arrived.

"We're all gonna learn some information together about how to properly pick the dog, take care of the dog, what's right for our families," Chalderon said.

Cassie's Place will be bringing dogs to the event but they will not be available for adoption the day-of.

Dog lovers will get the chance to learn about pet ownership and there will also be a film called "Life in the Doghouse" for all to enjoy.

Donations are being accepted now through the first week of August and items can be dropped off to Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

"It's really important to us on a, kinda just a basic level, we all just really happen to love our dogs," Chalderon said.

The event is available for all ages and they hope to bring more awareness for thoughtful adoptions.