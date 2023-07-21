Tom Green County Sheriff's Office defeats San Angelo Police Department in rib-eating contest for charity

The two organizations went to battle over barbecued ribs, with the winner raising $500 for a charity of their choice.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — After winning the 2022 rib-eating contest, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office came into the 2023 battle with victory on its mind. San Angelo Police Department's Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza said the SAPD made a few strategic moves prior to Friday's competition, in hopes to capture a needed victory.

"We have been preparing all week for it (the rib-eating contest). I have been stretching my stomach all week, I have not eaten since last night and I have been eating lettuce to stretch my stomach out," Espinoza said.

Although the sheriff's office was the winner to date prior to Friday's feast, that did not deter them from making adjustments in order to win again. TGCSO's Sgt. Ty Kimrey ensured that his team was ready.

"It is just another day for us, we are champions, we do not get excited to win again, it is great to raise the money and everything but we are not going to storm the field or anything, because we have been here before," Kimrey said.

Both law enforcement agencies came in confident, but unfortunately, only one winner could be crowned. The format for the competition was a relay race of ribs, where four officers from each department lined up and could only begin eating once the athlete in the seat next to him finished.

The police department came out swinging, finishing fast with their first two legs of the race. After jumping out to a lead, the sheriff's office roared back with their final two teammates finishing their ribs, covered in barbecue sauce and water, en route to the promised land.

"We had our game plan, we stuck to it, we knew that if we started fast, we knew our anchor and other guys would step up," the TGCSO team said.