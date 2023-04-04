Tornado drill set for Wednesday morning in Taylor County

The drill will be sent via CodeRED at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A county-wide tornado drill notification via the CodeRED mass notification system will be sent by Abilene Emergency Management at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Severe weather season officially started in March, making this a good time to prepare for tornadoes by reviewing severe weather safety best practices, Abilene Emergency Management said.

Tornadoes are violently rotating columns of air that extend from a thunderstorm to the ground. Tornadoes can destroy buildings, flip vehicles and create deadly flying debris.

A tornado can:

● Happen anytime and anywhere

● Bring intense winds over 200 miles per hour

● Look like funnels

During the drill:

You will receive a CodeRED tornado drill notification.

In a safe and timely manner, go to your sheltering point.

Account for all personnel in your department.

After your staff has successfully sheltered, the drill is complete. Before you release, take time to review severe weather best practices and be sure to note any potential shortcomings.