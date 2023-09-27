Controlled first responder training in Tom Green County Wednesday

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Tom Green County residents in the Dove Creek and Knickerbocker area may see increased first responder activity close to their homes Wednesday, but there is no cause for alarm.
The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said area first responders will be conducting a joint training exercise in the area for the day. There may be also be aircraft activity as part of the exercise.
A release from the TCGSO said this is a controlled training exercise and there is no need to be alarmed, call 911 or report any of the described activity.