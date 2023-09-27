Controlled first responder training in Tom Green County Wednesday

A training exercise is being held in the Dove Creek/Knickerbocker area Sept. 27. The TGCSO says this is controlled training and no cause for concern.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Tom Green County residents in the Dove Creek and Knickerbocker area may see increased first responder activity close to their homes Wednesday, but there is no cause for alarm.

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said area first responders will be conducting a joint training exercise in the area for the day. There may be also be aircraft activity as part of the exercise.