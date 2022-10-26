Central Texas participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Central Texans were able to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs by dropping them off at designated places on Saturday.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Central Texans had the opportunity to safely get rid of prescription drugs at several sites and law enforcement agencies in Central Texas over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Travis County constables joined with Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents on their National Take Back Initiative to allow the public to safely dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. Other law enforcement agencies, like the Kyle Police Department, also held their own take-back events.

The events in Central Texas and nationwide were part of an effort by the DEA to dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to misuse and theft, according to a press release.

Kyle Chief of Police Jeff Barnett said Hays CISD has witnessed several overdoses and fentanyl poisonings. By hosting this event, KPD was able to remove unused drugs from people's homes.

"When those remain in storage, other people can find them," Barnett said. "They can steal them. They can trade them, or they can just inadvertently get a hold of them."

Dr. C. M. Schade added that the majority of people who get addicted to opioids get them from a friend or family member.

"Medications are controlled for a reason," Schade said. "If you take something that's not prescribed to you, A, it's illegal, and B, it's dangerous because you don't need the medication.

Michael Davidson with Texas Water Utilities encourages people to drop off their unwanted medications at a place designated for that. When they're flushed down the toilet or put down the disposal, they can still harm others and the environment.

"These prescriptions, whenever they do get on to our waterways and end up in our drinking water, they can be ingested," Davidson said. "As well as affect the fish in the wildlife and the vegetation inside our streams."

Travis County residents were encouraged to participate and drop off their medications at any of the five Travis County constable precincts for free and anonymously, according to a release from Travis County. The drop-off locations were open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Those who were unable to make it to the drug drop-off sites on Saturday can still dispose of their unwanted drugs on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a drug drop-off box at the Travis County Constable Pct. 5 office. You can also find a collection site by visiting the DEA website.

Collection sites will accept tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs. They will also accept vaping devices and cartridges as long as lithium batteries are removed. They will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs.

