Here's how Trill Burgers is celebrating JJ Watt's Ring of Honor ceremony

One of the most beloved athletes in Houston history will receive the Texans highest honor at NRG Sunday, Oct. 1.

HOUSTON — This Sunday, Texans legend JJ Watt will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor, and Trill Burgers wants in on the celebration.

That's why the popular burger shack is offering a new menu item on Saturday, Sept. 30 and a portion of the proceeds will go to JJ Watt's Foundation.

For that one day, customers can ask to get their burger combo "Swatted" and Trill Burgers will swap out its Trill Burger french fries for Trill Burger onion rings.

"What we wanted to do is create something to honor JJ Watt and give y'all something fresh and new at Trill Burgers so what we started is the Swatt Package," Houston rapper and Trill Burger's co-owner Bun B said on Instagram. "You come up here Saturday before the game, you order any Trill Burger combo and tell us to 'Swatt It,' we'll swap out your french fries for onion rings baby."

Bun said the Trill Burger onion rings have the same seasoning, flavor and consistency as the Trill Burger fries.

Heads up! Trill Burgers said its opening hours will look a little different the weekend of Sept. 30. That Saturday, the drive-thru will close at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1, the dining room will open at 4 p.m.

"All hands on deck at NRG to man all four stations we have at the stadium, so people can get their burgers, get to their seats, watch the game and cheer on their Texans," Bun B said. "Go Texans and big salute to our brother JJ Watt!"

Yes, if you didn't know, Trill Burgers is at NRG Stadium throughout the Texans' 2023 NFL season. The Trill Burgers NRG stands offer beef burgers and fries only, with orders limited to two per customer.