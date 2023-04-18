Truck crashes into garage in south San Angelo

The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a home on Greenridge Drive told police he may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The driver of a Ford Ranger pickup truck that crashed into a garage in the 3200 block of Greenridge Drive Tuesday said he may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

According to San Angelo Police Department Office Joshua Younts, the driver was traveling northbound on South College Hills, when he crossed over into the southbound lane and crashed into the home on Greenridge.

Paramedics were called to the scene but the driver was not taken to the hospital.

The driver was issued citations for failure to control speed and failure to drive in a single lane.