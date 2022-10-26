x
Trunk-or-Treat, Dia de los Muertos event to fuse Hispanic, American cultures in downtown Tyler

Event organizer and community leader Paulina Pedroza said the idea came about after the community's response to a recent Tyler event.

TYLER, Texas — With a goal to fuse the community as one, a Calaveritas (little skulls) Trunk-or-Treat event will be held Sunday in downtown Tyler to celebrate Halloween and the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) holiday.

“After the Texas Rose Festival parade and the great response of the community (with the inclusion of a Hispanic tribute float), they’ve been wanting more. Two hours of the parade were not enough so that’s why now we’re putting in six hours of more culture, traditions and to be able to fuse together our two worlds which is a trunk-or-treat event, an American-based event which Latinos don’t usually do,” she said.

Read more from our news partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

