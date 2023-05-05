Is the Turbo Tax check real? How to find out

Scammers know you're getting emails and checks. Don't get tricked. How to know the email & check is real.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In case you missed it, some folks who used Turbo Tax in 2016, 2017, or 2018 may be getting a check in the mail.

That headline alone means scammers are going to try and trick folks. So 2 Wants To Know is showing you how to make sure the email and check are real.

The email and check are not from Turbo Tax or its parent company Intuit. It's from the settlement fund administrator the company name is Rust.

The email is an alert, that's important. You don't need to click any links or give any information to get your check. Don't get tricked by a fake email, text, or call. You don't need to file a claim. Your check is coming automatically.

The emails are coming throughout the month of May, the checks will be mailed in May and early June.

THE CHECKER!

When you get the check, you can make sure it's real by using the checker. We found it in the FAQ section of the AG Settlement website. You'll put the check number and the claimant ID into the checker, and both are on the check.

QUICK FACTS

Most consumers will get checks for $30 but it could be as much as $85.

About 4.4 million people will be getting these emails and checks.

You don't have to pay or give info to get the check, it's automatic.