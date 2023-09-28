Abilene ISD, Ranger College receive career training grants from TWC

The grants will support CTE training programs by helping the schools buy and install equipment to initially train more than 540 students for high-demand jobs.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Abilene Independent School District and Ranger College were among the four West Central Texas schools to receive grant money from the Texas Workforce Commission.

On Thursday, Gov Greg Abbott announced Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $2.5 million were awarded by the TWC. The grants will support career and technical education training programs by helping the schools buy and install equipment to initially train more than 540 students for high-demand careers such as emergency medical technicians, welders, medical assistants, electro-mechanical technicians and HVAC mechanics.

“Investing in our young and growing workforce is crucial for Texas to remain the premier destination for business relocation and expansion projects,” Abbott said. “I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their work to foster vital partnerships with schools across our great state to ensure that Texas students have the training and resources they need to pursue high-demand jobs in our thriving economy. Together, we will continue to build a brighter, more prosperous future for generations to come.”

“CTE training programs are a valuable model for career pathways for the future of the Texas workforce,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said. “The JET grants presented today will help prepare students for increasing opportunities in trade industries in the Lone Star State.”

Daniel presented the awards at a ceremony Thursday morning attended by state and local officials, school staff and CTE students at Ranger College.

The six JET grants include:

Abilene Independent School District: a $217,336 grant to train 264 students as welders in partnership with Texas State Technical College System.

a $190,254 grant to train 78 students as medical assistants in partnership with Ranger College.

a $190,254 grant to train 78 students as medical assistants in partnership with Ranger College. Hamlin Consolidated ISD: a $494,741 grant for equipment to train 25 students as electro-mechanical technicians in partnership with Cisco Junior College. a $731,424 grant to train 25 students as welders in partnership with Cisco Junior College. a $619,748 grant to train 25 students as HVAC mechanics in partnership with Cisco Junior College.

Ranger College: a $277,405 grant for equipment to train 125 students as emergency medical technicians.