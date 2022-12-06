Two dead in head-on collision in Coleman County

One of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire.

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas — Two men died after a head-on crash early Tuesday morning on US Hwy 67, 1.1 miles east of Talpa in Coleman County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a preliminary crash report that states a pickup truck driven by Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, was traveling west on US Hwy 67 on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a semitruck that was traveling east.

The impact caused the pickup truck to catch fire, the report said.

Sosa and his passenger, Ethan Mark Harris, 19, of Rising Star, died in the crash.

The driver of the semitruck, Alexander Leroy Hill, 31, of Copperas Cove, was not injured.