Two dead following overnight motorcycle crash in South Austin

The crash happened at 500 E. Ben White Blvd.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people died overnight following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 500 E. Ben White Blvd service road. That's in South Austin near St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Edward's University.

ATCEMS pronounced one person dead at the scene and performed CPR on another person, but the second person later died as well. Both victims were adults.

The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL Motorcycle vs Vehicle Collision at 500 E Ben White Blvd Svrd Wb: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased on Scene pronouncement of a 2nd adult patient. Expect extended #ATXTraffic delays in the area & avoid if possible. No other information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 18, 2022