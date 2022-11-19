Two injured in crash at Southland/Southwest intersection

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were taken to Shannon with non-incapacitating injuries, San Angelo Police said.

Two people were taken to Shannon Medical Center Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southland and Southwest boulevards.

San Angelo Police Officer Younts said a Cadillac was traveling north on Southwest and a Toyota hatchback was traveling west on Southland.

"The Toyota had a green light, the Cadillac had a red light - disregarded the red light, that's how the collision occurred."

Both the driver and passenger of the Toyota were taken by ambulance to Shannon with non-incapacitating injuries, Younts said. The driver of the Cadillac was not injured and was able to drive away from the scene.